Holmwood set Girls Sprint Medley Relay record as JC win Boys

Holmwood set Girls Sprint Medley Relay record as JC win BoysSaturday, February 26, 2022
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Holmwood Technical High set a new meet record 3:55.77 seconds to win the high schools Girls Sprint Medley Relay at the 45th Gibson/McCook Relays at the national stadium on Saturday.
A strong anchor leg run saw Holmwood Technical overhaul the St Mary High team that led most of the race, as they beat the previous record 4:01.82 set in 2018 by Hydel High.
St Mary were second in 3:57.43 seconds and Edwin Allen third in 3:59.39 seconds, also under the old record with St Catherine High fourth in 4:01.28 seconds.
Jamaica College held off Kingston College to win the boys race, running 3:30.83 seconds to 3:31.53 seconds with Calabar High third in 3:38.40 seconds, just overtaking Cornwall College – 3:39.22 seconds.
Paul A Reid
