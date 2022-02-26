Holmwood set Girls Sprint Medley Relay record as JC win Boys

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Holmwood Technical High set a new meet record 3:55.77 seconds to win the high schools Girls Sprint Medley Relay at the 45th Gibson/McCook Relays at the national stadium on Saturday.

A strong anchor leg run saw Holmwood Technical overhaul the St Mary High team that led most of the race, as they beat the previous record 4:01.82 set in 2018 by Hydel High.

St Mary were second in 3:57.43 seconds and Edwin Allen third in 3:59.39 seconds, also under the old record with St Catherine High fourth in 4:01.28 seconds.

Jamaica College held off Kingston College to win the boys race, running 3:30.83 seconds to 3:31.53 seconds with Calabar High third in 3:38.40 seconds, just overtaking Cornwall College – 3:39.22 seconds.

Paul A Reid