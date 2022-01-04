Holness, Golding and PSOJ lead tributes to Moss-Solomon

Prime Minister Andrew Holness, Opposition Leader Mark Golding and many others are paying tribute to late business leader James Moss-Solomon.

Moss-Solomon, a former president of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce and former chairman of the University Hospital of the West Indies (UHWI), died early Tuesday surrounded by family and loved ones.

Holness, in a post to his social media pages, noted that “Jimmy has left his unmistakable mark in the business community”.

Golding meanwhile remembered Moss-Solomon as “a true patriot who put his country first, and who genuinely cared for the poor and vulnerable.

“My dealings with Jimmy in recent times concerned the Athlone Wing Hostel for disabled children at the Sir John Golding Rehab Centre, where he was an active supporter and helped to improve the lives of the youngsters,” Golding said.

The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) described the late businessman as an astute and passionate entrepreneur, who served with distinction in the development of Jamaica's private sector.

“As a senior executive of GraceKennedy Limited, Mr Moss-Solomon's contribution was notable, giving of his vast business acumen towards the development of the thriving entity. He later served as the founding Director of the GraceKennedy Foundation.

“His passion for service extended to diverse private sector entities including the PSOJ where he served as Vice President from August 2000 – July 2001. During his tenure, he was forthright in his views on advancing national growth,” the PSOJ said.

The private sector lobby group noted that Moss-Solomon had a firm belief in the link between education and Jamaica's development, exemplified by his role at the Mona School of Business and Management (MSBM) as executive in residence.

“Among other significant objectives in this role, was his focus on the establishment of an incubation fund to support and promote entrepreneurship and the establishment of internship, mentorship, and work/study programmes,” the PSOJ said.

Also paying tributes were Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, Olivia Grange, and Foreign Affairs Minister Kamina Johnson Smith.

Grange said: “What we have lost in Jimmy is the quintessential 'Renaissance Man'. I knew him as an excellent bass guitarist and keyboard player and at one stage led a band that included Dr Aggrey Irons.

“I recently appointed him to Chair the Council of the Institute of Jamaica and he had started the process to make the organisation more nimble and responsive to the needs of the Jamaican public,” she said.

Meanwhile, Johnson Smith noted that that she was saddened by Moss-Solomon's passing, and remembered him as a “strong proponent and practitioner of corporate social responsibility even before the world used the term.

“A great Jamaican and believer in Jamaican potential,” she said.