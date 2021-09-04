Holness, Golding meet to discuss COVID-19 crisis

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding met on Friday to discuss the COVID-19 crisis affecting the country.

The news of the meeting was made public by Golding via his social media pages Saturday afternoon. The Opposition leader also revealed that Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang attended the meeting, so too the General Secretary of the People's National Party, Dr Dayton Campbell.

Golding did not provide any details of what was discussed at the meeting but he also shared a photo of him and Holness greeting each other, as well as photos of the four men engaged in discussion.

“Yesterday (Friday) I finally met with the PM to discuss the COVID crisis,” Golding stated on Instagram.

“I will continue to play my part in promoting the national vaccination programme so that Jamaica can emerge from the vice grip of the pandemic,” he added.

On August 30, Golding publicly called for an urgent summit with Holness to discuss what the Opposition leader described as a “crisis in the public health system”.

His call for a summit came against the background of a record number of infections, hospitalisations and deaths which started with a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic about mid-July. The month of August alone saw over 350 deaths.

As of Friday, Jamaica had recorded a total of 70,657 cases of COVID-19 and 1,593 deaths.

While the Opposition has supported aspects of the Government's COVID-19 response, in particular the push to get Jamaicans vaccinated, it has been critical of other areas such as the prime minister's recent decision to embark on a vaccine tour.