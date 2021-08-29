Holness, Golding pay tribute to Lee 'Scratch' Perry

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Opposition Leader Mark Golding have both hailed Lee "Scratch" Perry for his sterling contribution to the Jamaican music fraternity.

The iconic reggae producer/artiste died in the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea, Hanover on Sunday morning. He was 85.

For his part, Holness expressed condolence to the family, friends, and fans of the late icon.

"Perry was a pioneer in the 1970s' development of dub music with his early adoption of studio effects to create new instrumentals of existing reggae tracks," Holness wrote on Facebook.

"He (Perry) has worked with and produced for various artistes, including Bob Marley and the Wailers, the Congos, Adrian Sherwood, the Beastie Boys, and many others," the prime minister continued.

"Undoubtedly, Lee 'Scratch' Perry will always be remembered for his sterling contribution to the music fraternity. May his soul Rest In Peace," he added.

Golding said Perry was one of Jamaica's "most original musical geniuses", adding that "His immense body of work, as a producer and artiste, underscores his influence.

"His unique touch and feel enriched some of our most beloved popular musical compositions. RIP Lee Perry," tweeted Golding.

Perry was born in Kendal, Hanover, and made his name in the late 1960s and throughout the 1970s as a producer of cutting-edge music by revolutionary artistes.

His Upsetter label produced some of the greatest reggae songs, including Small Axe and Duppy Conqueror by the Wailers.

Perry also recorded as an artiste in the late 1960s and 1970s, and developed a fan base in Europe and parts of the United States.

In 2003, he won the Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album for the aptly titled Jamaican E T.