Holness, Kenyatta among speakers for Global Resilience Day launch

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaica's Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Kenya's President Uhuru Kenyatta will be among the speakers at the Global Resilience Forum at Expo 2020 Dubai on Thursday, February 17.

The Global Tourism Resilience and Crisis Management Centre (GTRCMC) confirmed the participation of the leaders, both of whom are honorary chairs of the GTRCMC, in a news release Tuesday.

Among the major tourism matters on the agenda for the forum will be the launch of Global Resilience Day.

“Plans are in high gear as we prepare to launch the Global Resilience Day and having our very own Prime Minister Holness and President Kenyatta speak will help to underscore the need for a day focused on building resilience in tourism. This global pandemic has brought to the fore the urgent need for tourism dependent destinations, like Jamaica, to be more prepared to manage and recover even stronger from these types of disruptions,” said Tourism Minister Edmund Bartlett, who is also founder and co-chair of the GTRCMC.

The Resilience Forum will be held from 2:00pm to 7:00pm under the theme, 'How building Resilience attracts investments'.

Also scheduled to speak at the forum are global travel industry experts who will be discussing how resilience facilitates recovery, cements investment, and how women are driving the industry and increasing resilience. Among the experts scheduled to speak are Nicolas Mayer from Price Waterhouse Cooper; Raki Phillips, CEO, Ras Al Khamah Tourism Development Authority; Adam Stewart, Chairman, Sandals Resorts; Theresa Rice, Partner, Consulum; and Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman and CEO, DMCC.

“Our list of speakers for the forum represent a strongly adept and experienced mix of tourism stalwarts from across the globe which will add to the rich discussions that will be had around resilience,” Bartlett said.

“What we are also seeing is an influx of global support from several international organisations in our advocacy efforts to establish this Global Resilience Day starting February 17, 2023, and every year after that,” Bartlett added, revealing that over 20 international travel organisations and government organisations have expressed an interest in supporting the initiative, ranging from the United Nations to the Caribbean Hotel and Tourist Association.