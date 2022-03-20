Holness announces $13 billion upgrade for high-trafficked roads in urban centres

Six of the country's busiest roadways are to benefit from a $13 billion spend by the Government aimed at significantly increasing the traffic flow along these corridors.

The money will be expended under the Urban High Traffic Road Improvement project.

This was revealed last Thursday by Prime Minister Andrew Holness during his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives.

Holness said the improvement works include road and drainage improvements, potable water and sewer line upgrades, traffic management and road safety improvements and installation of street lighting. The works also include the provision of underground ducts for fibre optic cables to enable future broadband connectivity.

The works will see the widening of Arthur Wint Drive from Mountain View Avenue to Tom Redcam Drive. The contract is for 16 months and the work is scheduled to get underway in April.

Grange Lane in Portmore, St Catherine will be widened to coincide with the developments on the Greater Bernard Lodge lands. The contract is for nine months and the work is set to get underway next month.

The other projects are:

-Dualisation of East Kings House Road and Lady Musgrave Road commencing in May 2022. The contract period is 24 months.

-Widening of the Braeton main road and part of the Hellshire main road in Portmore, St Catherine to begin in April 2023 and lasting until August, 2024.

-Widening of Sandy Gully Bridge on Washington Boulevard to commence in April 2023. The contract period is for 14 months.

-Construction of new Portmore Access Bridge from Mandela Highway to commence in August 2023 to create a dedicated lane for traffic heading to Portmore. The contract period is 16 months.