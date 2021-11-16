Holness announces new protocols for travellers to Jamaica

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says fully vaccinated travellers who obtain a PCR test —no older than 72 hours— as their pre-test prior to travel will no longer be required to conduct another PCR test after arrival in order to be released from quarantine.

This new measure, announced by the prime minister during today's Sitting of the House of Representatives, will become effective November 18.

Holness noted that antigen tests are still acceptable from travellers, but said if vaccinated travellers do an antigen test they would still be required to either quarantine for eight days or do a PCR test on their arrival in Jamaica to be released from quarantine.

He said the pre-testing requirement for people travelling to Jamaica to present a negative COVID test within three days prior to travel remains in place. Both PCR and antigen tests are permissible.

The previous travel protocols for vaccinated persons required them to quarantine for eight days following their arrival in Jamaica or to take a PCR test after their arrival in Jamaica at their own expense to be released from quarantine.

Unvaccinated travellers are still required to quarantine for 14 days.