Holness announces relaxed COVID curfew for Christmas period

Jamaicans will enjoy more relaxed curfew hours for the Christmas period with the restrictive measure set to commence at 10:00pm nightly until 5:00am daily, as of Friday, December 10 and remain in force until Thursday, January 14, 2022.

However, the curfew will be further relaxed to accommodate Grand Market activities which are observed on Christmas Eve, December 24. As such, the curfew will commence at 1:00am on Christmas Day and 1:00am on New Year's Day to also facilitate activities that take place on New Year's Eve.

The announcement that was made in the Parliament on Tuesday afternoon by Prime Minister Andrew Holness was met with much applause and desk thumping by Members of Parliament.

“How well we're able to maintain these hours really depend on how people behave. It not our intention to, in any way, deprive persons of enjoying the spirit of Christmas, and enjoying the festivities of the season.

“I am of the view that the country has been under so much stress and so much pressure that people need to be able to enjoy the season responsibly…” said the prime minister.

He cautioned that it was incumbent on Jamaicans to appreciate that the threat of the COVID-19 virus is still real, especially with the emergence of the new omicron variant in South Africa in late November.