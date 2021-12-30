Holness appeals to residents to give info on murder of Jezariah Tyrell

KINGSTON, Jamaica— In expressing deep sadness over Thursday morning's killing of 10-year-old Jezariah Tyrell, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is pleading with residents of Central Kingston to provide investigators with information on her killer(s).

"I am appealing to residents to give all information to the security forces so the perpetrators can be brought to justice," Holness wrote on social media.

Jezariah, a student of Fleet Street, Kingston, was asleep at home with her relatives about 2:50 am when armed intruders attempted to gain entry to their house whilst firing at the occupants.

When the gunfire subsided, it was discovered that Jezariah was shot. She was pronounced dead at hospital.

"Unfortunately, these incidents are taking place too often," Holness said in reaction to the young girl's killing.

"We are very concerned about the troubling trend of children being victims and perpetrators of violence and murder," the prime minister continued.

"My heart goes out to the family during this difficult time. Once again, violence has reared its ugly head, and we are left to mourn. I am deeply saddened," he added.

Jezariah was among three individuals reportedly killed in sections of Central Kingston, which is being plagued by gun violence.

Among those killed in the area within the last 36 hours is 40-year-old Alton Reid, who was shot dead after gunmen invaded his home on Rosemary Lane about 1:00 pm on Wednesday.

Investigators believe his death is linked to an ongoing gang feud in the area.

Hours later, police were called to the scene of murder on Rum Lane, also on Wednesday.

In that incident, which occurred about 7:30 pm, Akeem Cunningham, a 31-year-old shoemaker, was shot dead by gunmen.

The police are probing all three deadly attacks.