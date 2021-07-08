Holness appointed to Privy Council

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has been appointed to the Privy Council.

In a brief statement Thursday, the office of the Governor General announced that, “Her Majesty The Queen has been graciously pleased to approve that the Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister of Jamaica, be appointed a member of Her Majesty's Most Honourable Privy Council.”

According to the statement, the accepted form of address of the Prime Minister as of today shall be as follows: “The Most Honourable Andrew Holness, ON, PC, MP, Prime Minister.”