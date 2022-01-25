Holness appoints Professor Alvin Wint as new HEART/NSTA Trust Board chairman

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has appointed Professor Alvin Wint the new Chairman of HEART NSTA Trust and has expanded its Board of Directors.

The announcement was made in a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister on Tuesday

The new chairman is a noted researcher and academic and is a professor of International Business. He is also a former Pro-Vice-Chancellor of the University of the West Indies.

Professor Wint has a track record of performance and national service, having led the Energy Sector Enterprise Team (ESET) which was tasked with assisting the Government in diversifying the country's energy supply. He also led other national commissions.

The new Chairman comes to the role at a time when the Jamaica Education Transformation Commission report, which was released last week, made several recommendations for a review of the operations of the HEART/NSTA Trust.

The board is tasked with driving efficiency and strategic changes to meet the training needs of Jamaica. The board is also expected to ensure those policy directives are followed by management.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Holness announced that six new members have been added to the board which will drive the thrust to improve outcomes at HEART/NSTA Trust.

The newly appointed members of the board are Professor Alvin Wint (chairman); Professor Colin Gyles, President (Acting) of the University of Technology; Dr Merrit Henry, an educator; Gloria Henry, Business Process Industry expert; Professor Aldrie Henry-Lee, the head of the Sir Arthur Lewis Institute of Social and Economic Studies at the University of the West Indies; and Professor Halden Morris, TVET Expert. They were appointed effective January 17, 2022.

The remaining members, appointed on March 1, 2021, are Senator Kavan Gayle; Dr Kofi Nkrumah Young; Georgia Gibson Henlin, QC; Wayne Robertson, Permanent Secretary (Acting) in the Ministry of Legal and Constitutional Affairs; Dr Eleasia Charles; Marlon Morgan; Brian Bennett-Easy; Kathryn Williams; and Clement 'Jimmy' Lawrence CD.