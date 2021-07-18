Holness appoints enterprise team to transform cash-strapped NWC

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has agreed on the members of the enterprise team that is being established to transform the cash-strapped National Water Commission (NWC).

Senator Aubyn Hill, Minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation in the Office of the Prime Minister, made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2021/2022 State of the Nation debate on Friday.

Hill said that the decision to name the enterprise team was based on several recommendations made to the Government by the international consulting firm, Castalia, which Hill noted has a “strong reputation for addressing water issues”.

He said Castalia has recommended a comprehensive transformation of the state-owned water utility.

“The prime minister…has agreed to the members of the prospective enterprise team and the process of appointment is moving through the Ministry of Finance and the Attorney General's Chambers in the draft cabinet submission,” Hill revealed.

In making the case for the transformation of the NWC, Hill stated that it needs a lot of outside money to fix it. “What will we do?” he said.

Hill, a former investment banker, who was the genius behind the Jamaica Labour Party's upset win over the People's National Party in the 2016 general election, explained that almost three years ago the NWC contracted with Castalia, asking it to look at: the need of the Commission to be re-capitalised; the prospect of bringing in new private corporate and individual investors; and placing it on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Hill said the consultants arrived at three main conclusions:

(1) The NWC needs a new business model.

(2) Tariffs to consumers are reaching unaffordable levels hence the need for more efficiency and new equipment.

(3) NWC's capital expenditure cannot be financed under the current business model.

“After a very detailed and comprehensive exploration of the conclusions, Castalia arrived at four main recommendations,” Hill said.

These are:

(a) The government needs to agree that the NWC will be transformed into a limited liability company with shares.

(b) The government needs to agree that the water sector legislation and regulation should be modernised by passing a new Water Act. This, among other things, would remove statutory powers from the NWC and transfer them to other appropriate bodies. It would also provide for the corporatisation of the service provision functions of the Commission.

(c) That the government needs to direct officials to ensure affordability and access to water for poor families and communities, consistent with the new water policy.

(d) The government will need to mandate the rapid implementation of these decisions by appointing an enterprise team to lead the transactions to transform the NWC. The Development Bank of Jamaica would be the secretariat for the enterprise team.

According to Hill, “The Andrew Holness administration will make necessary transformations, including difficult and complex ones such as this will be, in order to... build back stronger!”