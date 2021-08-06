Holness assists Manchester woman in starting business

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has moved to assist a Manchester woman who used her social media platform to plead to him for help in starting a business.

"Andrew, mi ah beg yuh a $150k to start a little bar for myself so mi I can stop work for people. This can go viral now, [and] yuh find me and mek mi get the money," the woman, identified as Nicola James, said in her video.

In a Facebook post, Holness said he met with the Christiana, Manchester resident on Independence Day and provided her with a cheque to make steps towards opening the bar.

"In a social media video, Nicola James from Christiana, Manchester requested my assistance to open up a bar. Today, I visited Nicola to hand over some stocks towards this goal, as well as a cheque so that she will be able to start her business," Holness wrote.

"I also used the opportunity to address some of the issues she raised in her video," he added.

Several Jamaicans commended the prime minister for his act of kindness.

Devon Richards wrote, "Good move Mr Prime Minister happy to know u reach out to her hope she make something positive out of it and make her life more better."

Another social media user, Kurt Powell described Holness' gesture as "great" and "commendable".

He added: "Good Job PM Holness. We appreciate your kind gesture. I pray she will not credit out the business now and use it as a stepping stone to greater achievements to come. God bless you richly."

Meanwhile, Facebook user, Prime Rose commented: "Them can't keep a good man down. PM you and your team is doing a good Job sir stay safe more blessings to you."