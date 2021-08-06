Holness assists Manchester woman in starting business

Holness assists Manchester woman in starting businessFriday, August 06, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has moved to assist a Manchester woman who used her social media platform to plead to him for help in starting a business.
"Andrew, mi ah beg yuh a $150k to start a little bar for myself so mi I can stop work for people. This can go viral now, [and] yuh find me and mek mi get the money," the woman, identified as Nicola James, said in her video.
In a Facebook post, Holness said he met with the Christiana, Manchester resident on Independence Day and provided her with a cheque to make steps towards opening the bar.
"In a social media video, Nicola James from Christiana, Manchester requested my assistance to open up a bar. Today, I visited Nicola to hand over some stocks towards this goal, as well as a cheque so that she will be able to start her business," Holness wrote.
"I also used the opportunity to address some of the issues she raised in her video," he added.
Several Jamaicans commended the prime minister for his act of kindness.
Devon Richards wrote, "Good move Mr Prime Minister happy to know u reach out to her hope she make something positive out of it and make her life more better."
Another social media user, Kurt Powell described Holness' gesture as "great" and "commendable".
He added: "Good Job PM Holness. We appreciate your kind gesture. I pray she will not credit out the business now and use it as a stepping stone to greater achievements to come. God bless you richly."
Meanwhile, Facebook user, Prime Rose commented: "Them can't keep a good man down. PM you and your team is doing a good Job sir stay safe more blessings to you."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy