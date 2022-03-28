Holness believes improved housing will improve social behaviours

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says that with improved housing learning is expected to advance which will help more young people to resist anti-social behaviours.

According to Holness, when children are raised in substandard conditions, it has negative impacts on their schooling.

The prime minister was delivering the keynote address at the handing over of a three-bedroom unit under the Government New Social Housing Programme (NSHP) in Orange Bay, Portland on Friday.

Speaking at the event, he said: “If children's learning improves, it will have an impact on their behaviour, it could mean that less children will make decisions to get involved in deviant behaviour.”

Holness went on to list deviant behaviours such as the joining of criminal gangs, drug running, and lottery scamming.

The social housing initiative has delivered 35 houses since its inception in 2018 and benefited over 330 individuals.

Holness said this “excellent programme”, over time, is expected to reduce the level of criminality in society.

Noting that the houses are free to the beneficiaries but the costs are borne by the taxpayers, the prime minister said it is an important transfer.

“The government acknowledges that if one person in our society lives in sub-human habitation, it is a blot on the entire society,” Holness said.

Operating under the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment Programme, through the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, the initiative is geared at improving the housing condition of the country's most needy population.