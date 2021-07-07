Holness condemns assassination of Haitian president

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Andrew Holness, Prime Minister of Jamaica, has condemned the assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse at his home in Port-au-Prince on Wednesday, describing it as a heinous act, a stain on Haiti and a sorrowful time for the Caribbean.

The president's wife, Martine, was injured in the attack by unidentified gunmen, and is at hospital. There have been conflicting reports regarding her condition.

Moïse had been in power since 2017 but had faced widespread protests demanding his resignation.

Holness said he met Moïse on several occasions, particularly within the context of the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) and found him to be committed to seeing Haiti take her place within the world. The prime minister called on God to cover Haiti.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, who joined a post Cabinet press briefing Wednesday morning via Zoom, said she was part of a meeting with the African, Caribbean and Pacific Council of Ministers, where she observed a moment of silence for the passing of President Moise and his wife.

"We all woke to the shocking news of the early morning assassination of the president and this has indeed left us all in Jamaica and the region in mourning," Johnson Smith said, adding "Jamaica wishes to reiterate its solidarity and support to our sister country, our neighbour and fellow CARICOM country and its people at this terrible time, as well as to members of the Haitian community residing in Jamaica. All of us in the region have been closely watching the developments in Haiti and we have been offering our support and best wishes."

She said: "We express deep regret, our sadness, our condolences, sympathies and indeed our prayers to the government and people of Haiti."

-- Jason Cross