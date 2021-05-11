Holness congratulates first female Secretary General of Caricom, Dr Carla Barnett

Holness congratulates first female Secretary General of Caricom, Dr Carla BarnettTuesday, May 11, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has congratulated Dr Carla Barnett on the historic occasion of her becoming the first woman and the first Belizean to assume the role of Caricom Secretary General.
Holness says the unanimous agreement to appoint Dr Barnett reflects the commonly held sentiment that she will do exceptionally as Secretary General. He further noted that this marks a welcomed first in Caricom history.
Dr Barnett who earned her PhD at the University of the West Indies Mona, here in Kingston Jamaica, served previously as Vice President of the Senate in Belize and was also a Financial Secretary, Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Belize and Vice President of Operations of the Caribbean Development Bank. She has also served as minister of government in Belize, with various portfolio responsibilities over the course of her tenure.
Dr Barnett takes up her appointment on August 15 following the end of the term of office of current Secretary General Ambassador Irwin LaRocque.
