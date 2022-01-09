Holness defends ZOSO

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has once again defended the stance that the Zones of Special Operations (ZOSO) have been successful, despite the country recording 1,439 murders last year.

Holness, who was speaking at a press briefing to announce a ZOSO in Parade Gardens, Central Kingston, said the enhanced security measure is a legislative tool designed to intervene in which communities have “been captured by criminal elements.”

“So far, I think we can all agree that Zones of Special Operations, where they have been implemented, have worked,” the Prime Minister argued.

“We initially designed the plan to target the top 20 communities that were plagued with crime and violence in an increasing way, particularly murders, shootings and related activities. These communities, we now have five Zones of Special Operations that have been so far implemented. And as I've said, generally they have been successful. Nothing is perfect, we will admit that,” Holness continued.

Adding that he is advising the public that the ZOSO is a long term strategy, Holness went on to say: “Yes, when we do intervene in the communities, you see an immediate reduction in violence, gangs disperse, criminals leave the areas, they cannot return to conduct their criminal activities. But it is more than that, it is more than a displacement strategy, it is a strategy to harden the area against the return and re-institutionalisation of criminality in the community.”

He said the ZOSOs are designed as a community-building tool and that the various Government agencies are working on special social interventions, such as infrastructure, education, employment generation and proper documentation of citizens.

At the same time, Police Commissioner Antony Anderson, who was also present at the press briefing, reiterated Holness' declaration that the ZOSOs have worked while stating that “the ongoing violence in the Central Kingston police division has raised significant concerns.”

“The level of gun violence has contributed to fear in the community and the deaths of a number members, relatives and affiliates of the two gangs that have been feuding in that space since last year,” Anderson said.

Advising the public that gang members are unconcerned with vulnerable people in these communities, Anderson also noted that last year the Kingston Central Police Division recorded 79 murders.

“It's an increase of 59 per cent when compared to the corresponding period of 2020 and the second-highest percentage increase among all police divisions. This is an average of about three murders every two weeks. There was a brief respite from this over that period in November when we implemented another enhanced security measure in that space,” Anderson explained.

“But, these gang conflicts over that Kingston Central Division affect Allman Town, Rose Gardens and the Downtown business district, and we've also seen some spill over into Kingston East. The Parade Gardens Community, which is really the focus of the Zone of Special Operation, recorded 16 of these murders and is ranked among the top 10 communities with the highest murders across the countries,” he added, noting that the majority of the people living in these communities desire to live, better themselves and raise their families in peace.

“However, there are those criminals that continue to prey on the people. They create fear by their presence, they create fear by their ownership of illegal firearms and they create fear because of their disregard for life,” Anderson stated.

