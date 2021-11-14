Holness defends decision to impose SOEs with court matter pending

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has defended the Government's decision to reimpose States of Emergency [SOEs] while matters related to the emergency measure are still before the court.

Pointing to the country's high murder rate with 1,240 people killed up to November 11, Holness asked “What of the rights of the victims?”

He was speaking Sunday as he announced the imposition of SOEs in seven police divisions across five parishes during a press conference at Jamaica House.

Continuing, Holness asked “Who speaks for the people who have been killed? What of their constitutional rights? Who defend those rights of the 1,300 or more Jamaicans who have been murdered in this country”.

The prime minister acknowledged that the matter was before the court but he argued that this did not prevent the government from imposing SOEs.

“My job as prime minister is to preserve and protect the rights of the citizens, including those who are criminals and convicted and proven so…those who are suspected, and the right of every citizen to their life,” he declared.

He also noted that the argument being advanced was not that SOEs are not allowed.

“The point is that there is an emergency in the country, our murder rate per 100,000 is the fifth highest in the world, it is way above the regional average of 15 (per 100,000) and the global average of six (per 100,000).

“And the one tool [SOE] that has worked, where the government has spent enormous resources and efforts to ensure that as best as possible we balance the rights of all involved and protect all involved…to respond to this emergency…but for a political debate”.

The political debate referenced by Holness involves the stated opposition to SOEs by the parliamentary Opposition. He cited that although his government has a super majority in the House of Representatives, the support of at least one Opposition senator will be needed for the SOEs to run beyond the usual two weeks after announcement and ratification by the Parliament. With parliamentary approval the SOEs usually remain in place for three months at a time.

An optimistic Holness pointed out that despite their opposition in the past, Opposition parliamentarians have supported the emergency measure.

“So even in the debate, reason and rationality prevailed and we were able to have SOEs implemented. “So , why now should we stop the SOEs?” he questioned. He said where issues related to the SOEs are concerned, aggrieved persons should bring them and the government will make the necessary adjustments.

And the prime minister said that ultimately, it will be up to the Jamaican people to determine whether there should be SOEs. He questioned whether SOEs should be discontinued at the expense of the rising murder rate.

The prime minister also argued that there are emergencies which the government must respond to while pointing out that there was now a competition for cruelty among criminals with the level of barbarity seen in criminal acts. These he said include the recent beheading of a man whose head was subsequently used to 'play' football before it was sent to his relatives.

“We only see these kinds of actions happening in war zones,” said Holness.

“We're seeing an increase in murders but we're also seeing a new trend of savagery and barbarity in the violence which can only be concluded is designed to undermine confidence in the state, to increase fear and panic and to disrupt the society. And you can find many such instances.

“For us [government], we have to respond to this emergency”.

The government has appealed a Supreme Court ruling which found that the constitutional rights of five men were breached by their extended detention under the SOEs. Questions were also raised about the legality of the detention orders by which they were held, forcing the Parliament to recently amend the Emergency Powers Act.