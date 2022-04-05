Holness defends decision to nominate Johnson Smith as a candidate for Commonwealth Secretary-General

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Prime Minister Andrew Holness has defended the decision of his Jamaica Labour Party government to put forward Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Minister, Senator Kamina Johnson Smith, as a candidate for the position of Commonwealth Secretary-General.

This move by Jamaica comes despite the fact that the incumbent, Dominica-born Baroness Patricia Scotland, has indicated that she will be standing for re-election in June.



Holness' defence in a statement in the House of Representatives on Tuesday, followed criticism from Antigua and Barbuda's Prime Minister, Gaston Browne, who has warned that Jamaica's decision to put forward a candidate will only serve to divide Caricom.



But, Holness is sticking to his position.



The prime minister told the House that towards the latter part of the initial term of the current secretary-general, several countries, including Jamaica, were approached regarding the possibility of nominating a candidate for the post.

“Jamaica took the view at that time that whatever the issues that gave impetus to members seeking alternative candidates, the first order of response would be to resolve, with dialogue, to avoid disruption,” said Holness.



He argued that it was clear that the impetus to seek an alternative candidate strongly persists, noting that since then, Kenya nominated a candidate before withdrawing, with the tiny territory of Tuvalu, population less than 12,000, formally launching its candidature in London on Tuesday.



“It is quite possible that others could emerge,” Holness noted.



“We can conclude that the first term of the incumbent has left room for challenge,” he added.



According to the prime minister, Jamaica has had, in recent weeks, to consider the state of affairs and future of the Commonwealth, “in conjunction with the incredibly strong encouragement and support to put forward a candidate, and specifically in the person of Minister Johnson Smith”.



Holness said her ministerial achievements in international affairs are well known within and beyond the Commonwealth. He told the House that he was confident in Johnson Smith's ability to play that leadership role and as such considered it important to engage in a process of consultation, starting with colleagues in Caricom.



He explained that the consultations are aimed at seeking a better understanding of their thinking about the leadership of the organisation, as well as their views on Johnson Smith's possible candidature. He said that with “very limited exception” the responses of the heads of government and heads of state “as well as foreign ministers with whom we engaged across the region have been extremely encouraging”.



Holness said several have voluntarily committed to seek support for the candidature of Johnson Smith from their regional colleagues.



“On the strength of that feedback, and more importantly, my personal knowledge of the minister's unwavering commitment to public service in the interest of global development, we took a sovereign decision to put forward a candidate that has demonstrated the skill, energy and competence to bring unity, accountability and focus to the leadership of the secretariat and the wider Commonwealth family,” Holness stated. He noted that Caricom heads of government will meet on Wednesday to revisit the issue which has been on the agenda of several meetings since 2020.



The prime minister also argued that heads are aware that there has never been a unanimous position of support for the incumbent. He highlighted that some member states have previously raised the question of whether an alternative Caribbean candidate should be identified.



“It is never Jamaica's intention to seek to divide our Caricom family,” Holness insisted, while noting that the established processes for dialogue and communication will be the only channels that Jamaica will employ in these matters.



At the end of their March 1-2 Inter-sessional summit held in Belize, Caricom leaders issued a communique in which they expressed their “overwhelming support for the re-election of Baroness Patricia Scotland as Secretary-General of The Commonwealth”.



Scotland was elected to the post at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Malta in 2015 and is up for re-election during the June 20-25 Commonwealth Summit in Kigali, Rwanda.



Meanwhile Browne, who has been critical of Jamaica's decision, describing it as a “monumental error”, said he is hoping “this matter will be resolved amicably”.

“I know that there is a push now to have a meeting early this week and hopefully we can have a consensus and we can dissuade Jamaica from proceeding on this particular issue and for us to support Baroness Scotland,” he said.



“I think we have a moral obligation to support her, to protect her, and stand in solidarity with her, especially considering that there are entities and individuals outside of the region who are trying to emasculate her. We have to protect our own.”



Browne said he has spoken with Holness on the issue. He cautioned that the decision to “break the Caricom consensus” and present Johnson-Smith as a candidate, “will only serve to divide Caricom”.



Meanwhile, Dominica has called on the 54-member Commonwealth grouping to re-elect Scotland, the second Secretary-General from the Caribbean and the first woman to hold the post.



Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit, in a letter to Commonwealth governments, recalled that Scotland had a mandate to reform the Commonwealth Secretariat and to advocate and to be a voice for those countries without a voice.



“In her first term, she delivered on reform and on change; she delivered on partnerships and innovation for the benefit of our countries; she delivered on good offices and democracy. She successfully braved the challenges of the climate crisis and of the COVID-19 pandemic and has laid a solid foundation to look at solutions for our countries in the future,” Skerrit said in his March 23 letter, a copy of which was obtained by the Caribbean Media Corporation.