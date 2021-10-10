Holness encourages immunised persons to share accurate information about COVID-19 vaccines

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Prime Minister Andrew Holness is encouraging persons immunised against the coronavirus (COVID-19) to help in sharing accurate information about the vaccines.

“You are the heroes [and] now I want you to become the ambassadors. Go back into your community, into your households, schools, churches [or] marketplace, and as you talk to your neighbours, encourage them to get vaccinated,” he said.

Holness was addressing persons at a vaccination blitz at Braeton New Testament Church in South St Catherine on Friday. The location was one of three the Prime Minister visited during his Vaccine Mobilisation and Public Education Campaign tour in the parish.

Over 100 doses of vaccines were administered at each of the three blitz sites in the parish on Friday.

During the tour, Holness said he noted that a significant number of persons remain hesitant about getting vaccinated, primarily because of misinformation.

“I have not met upon any hardcore objection to vaccination; what I am really seeing is hesitancy. There's a certain vulnerability and naivety with the deluge of misinformation, alternative facts and fake news that people are absorbing, and that is impacting their health-seeking behaviours,” he said.

The Prime Minister used the opportunity to dispel some of the myths regarding vaccines emphasising that all citizens have received at least one vaccine in their lifetime, which proved effective against diseases such as measles, smallpox, and poliomyelitis.

“All of you would have had to be vaccinated and almost all of you who are here are still living. Vaccination is not new to Jamaica,” he shared.

Reiterating that approximately 95 per cent of persons currently hospitalised are unvaccinated, Holness stressed that “vaccination gives you a greater probability that if you are infected, you will not have to be hospitalised.”

The Vaccine Mobilisation and Public Education Campaign form part of the Government's efforts to encourage more Jamaicans to get vaccinated against COVID-19. It is being spearheaded by the Office of the Prime Minister, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, and the Ministry of Local Government and Rural Development.