Holness extends no-movement days for two more weeks

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness has extended the no-movement days for two more weeks.

He made the announcement during a news briefing to update the nation at the Office of the Prime Minister today.

The no-movement days announced by the prime minister are Sunday, September 5; Monday, September 6; Tuesday, September 7; Sunday, September 12; Monday, September 13; and Tuesday, September 14.

Holness said that outside of the no-movement days the nightly curfew will begin at 7:00 pm and end at 5:00 am the next day, except on Saturdays when the curfew begins at 6:00 pm.

The prime minister added that workplaces will be required to close at midday on Friday, September 3 and on Friday, September 10, to help the public prepare for the new lockdown measures.

The existing provisions remain in place for churches, funerals, weddings and work from home policies.

The country recorded 351 new cases of COVID-19 and 31 additional deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 68,482 and the death toll to 1,549.