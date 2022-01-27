Holness in Bahamas for reopening of Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort

Holness in Bahamas for reopening of Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa ResortThursday, January 27, 2022
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness has departed the island for The Bahamas to attend the grand reopening of Sandals Royal Bahamian Spa Resort and Offshore Island.
In a social media post, Holness said he met with Bahamian Prime Minister Philip Davis on Thursday morning ahead of the ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Sandals Resort property.
"With the ravages of the pandemic, I am extremely pleased to see these types of investments being made, which signals the rebounding of the tourism industry in the Caribbean," Holness wrote.
During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Horace Chang will be in charge of the Government.
