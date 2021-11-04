Holness lauds US President Joe Biden for second shipment of over 200,000 Pfizer vaccines

KINGSTON, Jamaica - Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed his gratitude to United States President Joe Biden for his Government's second donation of 204,750 doses of Pfizer vaccines to Jamaica on Wednesday.

"Jamaica received its second shipment of the Pfizer vaccine yesterday afternoon at the Norman Manley International Airport," wrote Holness on social media Thursday.

"These vaccines, as previously announced, will be used to vaccinate members of the population who are awaiting their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Priority is given to children 12-17 years old," the prime minister reiterated.

"I wish to express our sincere gratitude to President Biden and the people of the United States of America who made this shipment possible," he stated.

A release from the United States Embassy yesterday said the 204,750 doses of vaccines brought the total number of vaccines it has donated to the country to date to 413,010 doses.

"Since the start of this global crisis, the US Embassy has taken a strong mission-wide approach, contributing over J$1 billion dollars in support of Jamaica’s fight against the virus," the release said.

It added: "Through the donation of vaccines, two field hospitals, medical supplies, motor vehicles and other essential equipment, the US Embassy continues to work with local partners to ensure we all come out of this stronger."