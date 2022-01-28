Holness leads tributes to Hill an' Gully Ride narrator Carey Fitz William Robinson

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has expressed condolences to the family, friends and fans of popular narrator and the famous voice of Hill an' Gully Ride, Carey Fitz William Robinson. Robinson passed away at his home in St Andrew on Thursday aged 97.

Holness in several tweets from his official account described Robinson, who was also a renowned journalist, as a man who made a “stellar contribution to the media industry” whose role on Hill an' Gully Ride “resonated with Jamaicans and people worldwide.”

“My condolences to the family, friends, and fans of Carey Fitz William Robinson, a renowned journalist, author, and narrator of the famous and beloved Hill an' Gully Ride television programme. Like many Jamaicans, I grew up watching Hill an' Gully Ride,” Holness tweeted. “It never ceased to amaze me to see Jamaica's beautiful countryside and meet people of all ages and socio-economic backgrounds through the television screen.”

“The most captivating pull of this TV show was the narration done by Carey Fitz William Robinson. Robinson has made a stellar contribution to the media industry,” Holness' posts continued. “Indeed, Hill an' Gully Ride is a household name, and Robinson's role resonated with Jamaicans and people worldwide. May his soul rest in peace.”

Sandrea Falconer, former Minister of Information and Gender Affairs also shared a tribute in memory of the late Robinson.

“A beautiful soul has taken flight. Your spirit will linger over the hills and gullies of this rock. Thank you for the many interesting adventures and the inspiring stories. Rest in peace Carey Robinson,” she tweeted. “This man was a part of my early broadcast journey at the CPTC. Voice of an angel, and the personality of one, too. Always gently guiding and encouraging. Thank you, Sir Rob. Sleep in Peace.”

Robinson was awarded the Order of Distinction (Commander Class) and in 2008 was given the Silver Musgrave Medal for distinguished eminence in the Arts.