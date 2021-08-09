Holness meets with Police Commissioner in Rasta trimming case

Holness meets with Police Commissioner in Rasta trimming caseMonday, August 09, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister Andrew Holness today spoke out against allegations that 19-year-old Rastafarian Nzinga King, was forcibly trimmed by a woman cop assigned to the Four Paths Police Station in Clarendon.
''I've been following this story every closely and yesterday I met with the Commissioner of Police and enquired about the status of the investigation,'' Holness said.
''The commissioner and I are of the same view, that in a post-independence Jamaica we should be having this kind of conversation about people's hair choices and whether or not the state has any right to cut someone's hair,'' he said.
The Prime Minister said that he asked the commissioner to put the full investigative weight into finding out if King's rights were infringed.
In a video posted on social media, King, said she is a lifelong Rastafarian and also claimed she was unfairly detained by the police following an incident in a public passenger vehicle.
The police noted that the matter of which King speaks was duly tried by a judge in a court of law where she was convicted and sentenced.
