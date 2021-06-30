Holness mulls SOE for violence-plagued Central Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Despite an ongoing court case regarding the security measure, Prime Minister Andrew Holness has stated that if advised, he is prepared to declare a state of emergency (SOE) in the violence-plagued Central Kingston community.

At the same time Holness said criminals must shake when they see the security forces.

The prime minister's comment came on Wednesday morning, as he formally opened the new state-of-the-art Olympic Gardens police station in his West Central St Andrew constituency.

It's a step further than what he said on June 20 when he declared a Zone of Special Operation (ZOSO) for the community of Norwood, St James, which was under siege from several gangs which are said to be responsible for nearly 70 murders in two years.

On June 20 Holness said he would declare a SOE if the conditions on the ground warranted such an intervention by the security forces. Now he has taken focus on a particular community – Central Kingston – whose residents have literally been under the gun for several months as gang violence escalates and the body count rises.

Specifically, the prime minister was reacting to news that dozens of residents of Beeston Street in Central Kingston were left homeless after their homes were firebombed. One man who was shot in the melee remains hospitalised.

“This must not happen in Jamaica. No criminal must feel that they have power, that they can go and burn down people's houses. It must never happen and I have said to the [police] commissioner (Major General Antony Anderson), no stone must be left unturned to find those who have done it. It hurts me to my heart,” Holness told the gathering.

If a SOE is declared, it would be a more serious security measure than the ZOSO that both residents and political representatives of Central Kingston have been asking for over several months.

Holness pointed to the deadly Eventide Home fire at the height of the bloody 1980 general election, which claimed the lives of more than 150 elderly women as they slept. He worried that the trend of criminal activity in Central Kingston could move in the same direction.

“Commissioner [Anderson] and Chief of Defence Staff [Lieutenant General Rocky Meade], this is something that we need to look at closely because there must never be a time when criminals feel that they are above the law. They must shake when they see us,” he remarked.

When he spoke at the ZOSO declaration, Holness said, “Let me be very clear to all Jamaicans listening, if there occurs a situation, in which we (the government) clearly see that there is a threat to life, community and property that rises to the level that satisfies the constitutional requirement, we will declare a state of public emergency”.

“The issue is not whether the government has the authority to declare a SOE, the issue is whether or not we can continue to extend and sustain it, but, the declaration of one still remains an option for the government, we have never closed that option," said Holness.

While the SOEs were suspended in August 2020, ahead of the September 3 general election, they were never reinstituted because of a Supreme Court ruling.

In his ruling, Supreme Court Judge, Justice Bertram Morrison declared as unconstitutional and unlawful, the detention of five men -- Nicholas Heath, Gavin Noble, Courtney Thompson, Courtney Hall and Everton Douglas -- under the SOEs.

According to court documents, Heath was held in custody for 361 days, Hall for 395 days, Noble for 431 days, Thompson for 365, and Douglas for 177 days.

They were released from custody on August 17, 2020, just one day before Nomination Day activities for the general election.

In his 64-page judgment, Morrison argued that there were no justifiable grounds for holding the men for such extended periods. He noted that during their detention no charges were brought against them.

“It is quite remarkable, having regard to the fact that none of them had been charged for any offence in law,” Morrison stated. He also took issue with the detention orders under the SOEs issued by the national security minister which he also deemed to be unlawful.

The government has appealed the matter which is now before the Court of Appeal.