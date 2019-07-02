Holness off to attend CARICOM Heads of Government meeting
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness left the island today (Tuesday, July 2) to attend the 40th Regular Meeting of the Conference of Heads of Government of the Caribbean Community CARICOM in St Lucia.
The meeting will take place between July 3 and 5.
The opening ceremony will be addressed by Antonio Guterres, Secretary General of the United Nations, a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) said.
Additionally, the Prime Minister of Norway, Erna Solberg, will also have special meetings with the Heads of Government of CARICOM.
During the session, Jamaica is expected to sign a memorandum of understanding with CARICOM related to providing support towards operationalising and institutionalizing the CARICOM Results Based Management System Phase 2.
CARICOM Heads are expected to discuss several issues including regional security, Venezuela, Blacklisting, Small Island Developing States Resilience Foundation and other matters.
Holness is supported by the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson-Smith, representatives from her ministry, and OPM Press Secretary Naomi Francis.
During Prime Minister Holness' absence, Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang will be in charge of the Government.
The prime minister will return to the island on Saturday, July 6.
