Holness saddened at passing of Ambassador Anthony Johnson

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness today expressed sadness at the passing of Ambassador Anthony Johnson.

Ambassador Johnson was a former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) Member of Parliament, Senator, diplomat, economist, lecturer, Ambassador to the United States, High Commissioner to the United Kingdom, non-resident Ambassador to the Republic of Finland, the Kingdoms of Sweden, Norway, and Denmark, and Ireland and Permanent Representative to the Organization of American States.

Holness said that Johnson “led a life that can only be described as selfless having made invaluable contributions to both the private and public sectors and as an educator lecturing at the University of the West Indies for many years”.

Ambassador Johnson became a member of the JLP in 1980 and went on to be appointed to the Senate after which he took on the role of Member of Parliament for North East St Catherine where he served his constituents with great distinction. At different times during his political career, Ambassador Johnson had various portfolio responsibilities including, technology, education, industry, commerce, agriculture, mining and energy. He was also the first Jamaican council member of Parliamentarians for Global Action a statement from the Office of the Prime Minister said.

Ambassador Johnson was awarded the Order of Jamaica for his service to the nation in 2016.

“I express heartfelt condolences to his wife and four children, including our own Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Kamina Johnson Smith, and the rest of his family, as they mourn this tremendous loss,” said Holness. “His passing has left us heartbroken.”