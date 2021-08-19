Holness saddened at passing of attorney, former MP Ernest Smith

Holness saddened at passing of attorney, former MP Ernest SmithThursday, August 19, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness today expressed sadness at the passing of attorney-at-law Ernest Smith.
The 70-year-old, who is a former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) St Ann South West Member of Parliament, reportedly passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies about 9:00 pm on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.
Read: Former MP Ernie Smith has died
Holness, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, said that he was "saddened to learn of the passing" of Smith, who was popularly known by the nickname 'Ernie'.
"Ernest Smith was a prominent lawyer, former member of the Jamaica Labour Party, and Member of Parliament for South West St Ann which he served for two consecutive terms between 2002 and 2011," wrote Holness.
"I express heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, including our own State Minister in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and Member of Parliament for North East St Ann, Marsha Smith, and the rest of his family, as they mourn this tremendous loss," he added.
Smith is survived by widow, Lynette Royes-Smith, a son and four daughters.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy