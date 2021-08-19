Holness saddened at passing of attorney, former MP Ernest Smith

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness today expressed sadness at the passing of attorney-at-law Ernest Smith.

The 70-year-old, who is a former Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) St Ann South West Member of Parliament, reportedly passed away at the University Hospital of the West Indies about 9:00 pm on Wednesday after a battle with cancer.

Holness, in a Facebook post on Wednesday, said that he was "saddened to learn of the passing" of Smith, who was popularly known by the nickname 'Ernie'.

"Ernest Smith was a prominent lawyer, former member of the Jamaica Labour Party, and Member of Parliament for South West St Ann which he served for two consecutive terms between 2002 and 2011," wrote Holness.

"I express heartfelt condolences to his wife, children, including our own State Minister in the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service and Member of Parliament for North East St Ann, Marsha Smith, and the rest of his family, as they mourn this tremendous loss," he added.

Smith is survived by widow, Lynette Royes-Smith, a son and four daughters.