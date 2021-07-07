Holness saddened by assassination of Haiti president

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he is saddened to learn of the tragic assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Morse.

In a statement late Wednesday, Holness said: “Jamaica has always maintained a close relationship with Haiti not just as our Caribbean neighbour but also as our "sister" in Caricom.”

“We wish for the people of Haiti peace and stability at this time. Our Government will continue to monitor the situation and to gather as much information as we can,” he continued.

The prime minister noted that a special meeting of Caricom heads of Government was convened today, the outcome of which will be communicated to the public soon.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the Moise family and the Government and people of Haiti,” Holness said.

Related stories:

Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated: interim PM

Haiti declares state of siege following assassination of President Moise

Assassins of president were 'professional' mercenaries: Haiti envoy

UPDATE: Four 'mercenaries' killed, two arrested after Haiti president assassinated