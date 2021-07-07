Holness saddened by assassination of Haiti president

Holness saddened by assassination of Haiti presidentWednesday, July 07, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says he is saddened to learn of the tragic assassination of Haiti's President Jovenel Morse.
In a statement late Wednesday, Holness said: “Jamaica has always maintained a close relationship with Haiti not just as our Caribbean neighbour but also as our "sister" in Caricom.”
“We wish for the people of Haiti peace and stability at this time. Our Government will continue to monitor the situation and to gather as much information as we can,” he continued.
The prime minister noted that a special meeting of Caricom heads of Government was convened today, the outcome of which will be communicated to the public soon.
“My thoughts and prayers are with the Moise family and the Government and people of Haiti,” Holness said.
Related stories:
Haiti President Jovenel Moise assassinated: interim PM
Haiti declares state of siege following assassination of President Moise
Assassins of president were 'professional' mercenaries: Haiti envoy
UPDATE: Four 'mercenaries' killed, two arrested after Haiti president assassinated
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at https://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
- We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper; email addresses will not be published.
- Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
- We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
- Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
- Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
- If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
- Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy