Holness says J'cans must have faith in vaccines

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the country must have faith, trust, and confidence, not only in the safety of the vaccine but also in the equitable, safe, and efficient nature of the distribution of the vaccine.

Holness was speaking today in a virtual Vaccine Town Hall at the Office of the Prime Minister.

During the town hall he also stressed that the Government takes the missing vaccine very seriously.

He asserted that the Government is committed to breaking the cycle of improper distribution of scarce public goods by exercising fairness and integrity in distributing the COVID-19 vaccines.

In that regard, the prime minister emphasized that a full investigation has been launched to determine whether there was any negligence, malfeasance, deliberate theft, or corruption involved.

Meanwhile, Dr Melody Ennis, director of Family Services in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, outlined that vaccines must be stored at prescribed temperatures, noting therefore, stolen vaccines can't last long, and their efficiency will be compromised.