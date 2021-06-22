Holness says fully vaccinated people no longer have to quarantine in Jamaica

Holness says fully vaccinated people no longer have to quarantine in JamaicaTuesday, June 22, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — As of July 1, fully vaccinated people will no longer have to quarantine upon entry into Jamaica.
This is according to the latest announcements by Prime Minister Andrew Holness in Tuesday's sitting of the House of Representatives.
Holness said fully vaccinated people now have the option of taking an approved PCR test and upon presentation of negative results, they can be released from the quarantine order.
“This is to recognise the lower risk posed by fully vaccinated persons. I must caution, however, that while the risk is reduced, there is still a risk that fully vaccinated persons may be carriers of the virus and be able to transmit it to non-vaccinated persons,” the prime minister said.
“Maintaining this quarantine is particularly important so that we can control spread of variant strains that may be acquired from travel.
“We therefore strong encourage everyone including those who are fully vaccinated to wear their masks,” Holness added.
