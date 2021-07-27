Holness says 'no' when asked if he was wrong to relax COVID protocols in June

Prime Minister Andrew Holness was in no mood to accept blame when he was asked by a reporter on Monday whether his announced retightening of the COVID-19 measures was an admission that he was wrong when he relaxed the measures in June.

“No, we (the Government) were not wrong. We sat (and) deliberated very carefully, which is what you hired us to do as your government to take these decisions. You hired us as your government to listen to the people,” said Holness in his response.

Continuing, the prime minister said he would encourage everyone to be careful about the blame game.

“We all have to live and everyone doesn't see things always in the same way and, as much as possible, we should try not to make the pandemic a political issue," Holness added.

He pointed out that, when the matter was debated in the Parliament before the measures were relaxed in June, “everyone agreed including journalists and pastors. Not to mention people who supported entertainment. It was generally agreed that we (the country) had gone through a very difficult period.”

The prime minister said he has seen the data on the psychological and emotional impact of the pandemic with persons even considering suicide. He said businesses needed a break, an opportunity.

Holness said the relaxation of the measures was timed to allow the country to get through the independence holidays but the rapid increase in the number of cases suggest that the transmission of the virus could be widespread.

He said that in tightening the measures at this time the government was "acting wisely, preemptively and proactively".