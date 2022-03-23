Jamaica is moving on!

KINGSTON, Jamaica — In the face of their attempt to woo Jamaicans during their trip to the island, the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge were informed by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Wednesday of the country's intention to cut ties with the royal family and become a republic.

During a courtesy call with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, William and Kate, Holness said in short order, Jamaica will become a “fully independent” country,

“Jamaica is, as you would see, a country that is very proud of our history, very proud of what we have achieved, and we are moving on.”

Noting that the government intends to attain the necessary documents and engage in the relevant procedures to make this possible, Holness said the country aims to “fulfil our true ambitions as an independent, developed, prosperous country”.

The prime minister added that there are unresolved issues with the nation but said the couple's presence was an opportunity for those issues to be placed in context and be addressed as best as possible.

Shortly after the courtesy call The Duke and Duchess left for Shortwood Teacher's College in St Andrew where they were expected to meet with Education Minister Fayval Williams, along with students and researchers at the institution.

William and Kate's visit is in celebration of The Queen's 70th year on the British throne. The couple arrived in Jamaica on Tuesday after visiting Belize and will move on to The Bahamas in a week-long tour of Commonwealth countries where The Queen is still head of state.