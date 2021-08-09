Holness to address nation today amid a surge in COVID-19 cases

Holness to address nation today amid a surge in COVID-19 casesMonday, August 09, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness is scheduled to address the nation at 6:30 pm today, when he is expected to announce new COVID-19 protocols as the spike in COVID-19 cases continue to affect the island's hospitals.
The disclosure was made by Press Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister, Naomi Francis in a tweet on Monday.
"PM @AndrewHolnessJM will update the nation on new #COVID19 protocols during a media briefing at 6:30 pm today Monday August 9, 2021," she tweeted.
"Please follow the virtual conference live on PM's SM [social media] pages @JISNews @pbcjamaica and other stations. Please stay tuned and stay safe," she added.
Last month, Holness had hinted at stricter changes coming to the island's virus contaminant measures, due largely to a continued spike in COVID-19 cases.
On Sunday, Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, revealed that "hospitals across the island are seeing an increase in COVID-19 cases."
In anticipation of further increases in bed occupancy, the regional health authorities have been advised to review and revise leave rosters to ensure that there is adequate staff coverage, Tufton said in a statement.
Further, the minister revealed that the country's hospitals are under severe constraints and this is likely to have implications for elective or non-emergency medical procedures.
