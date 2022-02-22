Holness to address the nation at 6pm

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has called a digital press conference to address the nation at 6 pm on Tuesday.

The disclosure was made by Press Secretary at the Office of the Prime Minister, Naomi Francis.

Holness earlier this month hinted that he will soon put an end to the measures imposed under the Disaster Risk Management Act (DRMA) to curtail the spread of COVID-19, stating that “the DRMA has reached its limit” and that the “country has reached its tolerance limit for restrictions.”