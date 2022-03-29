Holness to depart for US, reportedly meet with Kamala Harris at White House

Prime Minister Andrew Holness will depart the island Tuesday afternoon for a working visit in Washington DC, United States, where he will reportedly meet with US Vice President Kamala Harris at the White House.

A release from the Office of the Prime Minister stated that during his visit, Holness is expected to meet with high level officials within the US Government and will also have discussions with the Diaspora. It did not name the officials with whom the prime minister will be holding discussions.

However, according to US media reports, Harris will host Holness at the White House on Wednesday as Washington looks to strengthen relations with Jamaica and the wider Caribbean.

The Miami Herald quoted a senior Biden administration official saying that the visit will “underscore the importance” of the relationship with Jamaica and the region to the US, the discussion including “the COVID-19 pandemic, economic growth and recovery, and climate and energy security, among other issues.

“The US-Jamaica partnership is based on deep economic and people-to-people ties and shared interests in our Hemisphere. The vice president is looking forward to strengthening this partnership during this visit and in the months and years ahead,” the US official reportedly said.

Holness will be the second Caribbean leader to meet with Harris, who is of Jamaican descent, since she took office. Last year, Harris met with Barbadian Prime Minister Mia Mottley.

The prime minister is expected to return to the island on April 3, 2022.

During his absence, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang will be in charge of Government, the OPM said.