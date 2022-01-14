Holness to discuss economy on Bloomberg

Holness to discuss economy on BloombergFriday, January 14, 2022
|
BY HAROLD G BAILEY
|
NEW YORK, USA – Prime Minister Andrew Holness will discuss the state of Jamaica's economy in a sit down with Bloomberg on Friday.
According to a release from the Jamaican Consulate in New York, the prime minister "will also use the opportunity to celebrate the 4th Anniversary of Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Day."
The event has been observed annually on January 9 since 2019 and is used to highlight the significance of Blue Mountain Coffee to the Jamaican economy, its people and relations with Japan, the United States of America and the international community.
Consul General Alison Wilson who was instrumental is setting up the interview said the prime minister will also take the opportunity to talk about Jamaica's economy, climate change and tourism.
The sit down is set for 2:50 pm.
