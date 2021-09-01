Holness to host COVID press conference on Wednesday

Amid a relenting third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic that has driven up infections, hospitalisations and deaths, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is scheduled to address the nation at 6:00 on Wednesday evening on the matter.

It is not immediately known if Holness will impose even tighter measures as his address comes at the end of a second consecutive three-day lockdown period which ended Wednesday morning.

However, over recent days, hospitals ran low, or entirely out of oxygen to treat COVID-stricken patients before the country received an emergency supply in the wee hours of Monday morning.

The surging coronavirus cases across the country left the only supplier of medical oxygen, IGL Limited, unable to keep up with the demand.

On Tuesday, Jamaica recorded 351 new cases of COVID-19 and a frightening 31 deaths. Overall infections now stand at 68,482 while the death toll has risen to 1,549. Among the latest deaths is a 23-year-old woman from Westmoreland.

The positivity rate from Tuesday's testing is a worrying 40.6 per cent though in recent days it has gone higher than 50 per cent.

There are 712 persons now in hospital with 196 being moderately ill, 94 being severely ill and 40 being critically ill.

The country now has 18,103 active cases of the virus.