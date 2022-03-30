Holness to meet with several US heads in Washington DC

WASHINGTON, United States — Prime Minister Andrew Holness will commence his five-day working visit in the United States Capitol with a meeting with Vice President Kamala Harris on Wednesday.

Holness arrived at the Reagan International airport in Washington on Tuesday night along with Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade Senator Kamina Johnson Smith and a five-member delegation.

They were met on arrival by Jamaica's Ambassador to the United States Audrey Marks, the Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy, Nicolette Williams and other embassy officials.

After his meeting with VP Harris, Holness will continue with senior officials of the US administration including Secretary of the United States Treasury Janet Yellen as well as Secretary of State Anthony Blinken and the Administrator of the United States Agency for International Development.

The prime minister will also have high-level congressional meetings with Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer and meet with Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee Senator Robert Menendez and members of the Committee.

Chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Gregory Meeks will also host a meeting for the prime minister with members of the committee.

The prime minister's working visit will also include meetings with the Chair of the House Finance Committee Congresswoman Maxine Waters and the Chairman of the House Appropriations subcommittee on State and Foreign Operations, Congresswoman Barbara Lee.

He is also expected to address members of the Washington DC Press at the National Press Club.

The prime minister will also join members of the Diaspora as the special guest on the “Let's Connect with Ambassador Marks” online town hall meeting, on Friday at 7:00 pm EDT. He is expected to highlight the island's development at 60 years of Independence and outline the efforts being made to facilitate expanded Diaspora participation in the overall economy.

While in Washington, Holness will meet members of the Embassy staff as well as members of the Jamaica Central Labour Organisation which handles the US Jamaica Farm Worker Programme.

Holness is expected to return to the island on April 3, 2022.

