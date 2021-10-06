Holness to tear down zinc fences and build new housing in St Andrew West Central

Prime Minister Andrew Holness has announced an infrastructure overhaul programme in his St Andrew West Central constituency that will include the tearing down of zinc fences and the construction of new and improved housing which he said constituents must pay for.



An adamant Holness, who made the announcement recently in Tower Hill, told constituents that the high level of squatting throughout the area must stop and that persons cannot continue to live for free.



"We have grown accustomed to living free basically, but if you want better, there is a cost. We now have to start to figure out how we are going to pay for them. If you are willing to pay for better and I am working hard to make it more affordable, then I think we can reach a solution. This place is special to my heart," the PM said.



Holness pointed to buildings that have been erected illegally that did not exist when he became MP over 20 years ago and warned persons that the land cannot hold any more squatters.



"I am concerned about your housing. I came here over 20 years ago. Since then, the informal settling has expanded. This piece of land cannot carry any more people and so I have a project which is on its way and those who are going to be affected have been advised already. We are going to put in a proper road coming in and those buildings there will have to be removed and this entire section going back down to the gully will have to be removed and improved and we will have to build new housing for them.



"We await approval from the National Environment and Planning Agency and the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation and all kinds of things. We are going through that process now. We plan to improve the place. Zinc fences that are here, we plan to take them down. Some of the houses that are too close to the road, we may have to take off a piece and build it back so that you can have easy access. The upgrade of the community is not just about the physical infrastructure of light, water, roads and Internet, but you also have to upgrade how you think."



Also a part of the plans to improve the lives of residents, Holness announced that a basic school and a Golden Age Home will be built in Tower Hill, to accommodate some of the uncared for elderly persons in the constituency.



"We are going to build a basic school. The funding is already settled and the planning is almost done. The Jamaica Social Investment Fund is going to build a Golden Age Home because one of the things of concern to me when I was a younger MP and moving around, was the number of senior citizens that were unattended and uncared for,” the PM said.

“A lot of older persons did not work formally in their productive years, they have got older and are just in a room cotch up somewhere. A neighbour might give them a little dinner now and again, somebody might go and change them or comb their hair,” he added.