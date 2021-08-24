Holness vows to improve convenience of vaccination process

KINGSTON, Jamaica — With hundreds of Jamaicans descending on some vaccination sites today, raising concerns regarding social distancing, Prime Minister Andrew Holness is vowing to improve "the overall convenience" of the inoculation process.

Several photographs and videos circulating on social media showed scores of people turning up at several vaccination sites, including Turtle River Park in Ocho Rios, St Ann.

Recognising the increased take-up of the COVID-19 vaccines across the island, Holness, in a Facebook post, said he had discussions Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton; Permanent Secretary, Dunstan Bryan, and Chief Medical Officer (CMO), Dr Jacquiline Bisasor McKenzie.

"Today we saw an uptick in turn out at vaccination centres across the island. I had a fruitful meeting this morning with Minister Tufton, PS Bryan and CMO Bisasor McKenzie. We discussed the tremendous pressure on the health system and the incredible sacrifices of our health care workers," Holness wrote.

"We are working on plans to increase the number of vaccinators in the system and improve the overall convenience of the process," he said, adding "Get vaccinated and get back to life!"

In addition to vaccinating children, aged 12 to 18, with the Pfizer vaccines, the Health and Wellness Ministry on Tuesday opened its inoculation drive to adults.

Last month, the United Kingdom donated 300,000 doses of AstraZeneca vaccine, while over 208,000 doses of Pfizer vaccine were donated by the United States last week.

On Monday night, Jamaica received 115,200 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

The doses were purchased by the Government of Jamaica through the African Medical Supplies Platform and transported to the island by UNICEF.