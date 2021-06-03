Holness welcomes US distribution of vaccines

Holness welcomes US distribution of vaccinesThursday, June 03, 2021
|
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Prime Minister Andrew Holness says the Government welcomes the announcement by the United States that it will make vaccine supplies available globally.
US President Joe Biden earlier revealed that 75 per cent of vaccine shots being distributed globally by the United States, will be disbursed to the Covax programme, prioritising countries in Latin America and the Caribbean, South and Southeast Asia, and Africa
“We take particular note that Caricom countries will be among those in the first tranche to receive vaccines from the 25 million doses to be made available,” Holness shared in a tweet.
“While the process between announcement and inoculation may take some time, it gives greater certainty of a more even global recovery,” he added.
