'Homeless' man shot dead along Grove Road, St Andrew

'Homeless' man shot dead along Grove Road, St AndrewThursday, October 28, 2021
|
ST ANDREW, Jamaica - A man, said to be in his 60s, was found with gunshot wounds on Grove Road, St Andrew on Thursday.
His identity has not been ascertained, but it is believed he was homeless.
Residents reportedly heard gunfire about 2:50 pm, and alerted the police to the area.
On their arrival, the man was found on a property suffering from bullet wounds.
He was assisted to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A motive for the killing has not been established.
