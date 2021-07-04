Homeless men ride out storm on streets of downtown Kingston

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Oliver Muirhead has lived on the streets of downtown Kingston for more than 20 years, after being deported from Canada in 1998.

He said he prefers his life on the corridors of the commercial district to any shelter, which is why he could be seen lying on a cardboard box along King Street as Tropical Storm Elsa made its passage near Jamaica on Sunday, dumping heavy rains on the island.

The torrential rain was an inconvenience for Muirhead and his nephew Bruce Parker, who is also homeless and occupies a cardboard box next to his uncle.

“The weather has been rough, every minute water blow pon me and wet me up,” he told Observer Online.

Still, he wouldn't have traded his streetside base for a roof over his head.

“When corona (the coronavirus pandemic) start, dem seh if you come out (the shelter), you cannot go back in,” Muirhead said, adding “(But) if you stay in, it would have been like a prison.

“When me in a house ah sleep mi fret because mi get so used to gaze in the stars and the environment,” Muirhead said.

He depends on the generosity of others in the busy commercial hub for food and, during the interview with Observer Online, received a box lunch and a bottle of water from a police team.

While Muirhead doesn't want a shelter, he would accept help in getting what he said was his rat poison business off the ground.

“Me need help in my rat poison business… mi sell rat poison throughout Jamaica in Portmore, Ocho Rios dem place deh,” he said, adding “Only that help me woulda want - somebody help mi rat poison business get stronger.”