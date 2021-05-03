Homemade firearm, imitation gun seized in Christiana, Manchester

MANCHESTER, Jamaica — The Christiana police seized a homemade firearm and four 12-gauge cartridges at Robins Hall in the Manchester community on Sunday.

No one was arrested in connection with the seizure, the police said.

Reports are that about 12:30 pm, a police team conducted an operation in Robins Hall, during which they searched a house and found the firearm and ammunition hidden in a closet. The police said an imitation firearm that was found on top of the closet was also seized.