Homemade shotgun seized, man arrested

ST JAMES, Jamaica — A man is now in police custody after officers seized a homemade shotgun and four rounds of ammunition which was found buried in a yard in Farm Hill, St James yesterday.

His identity is being withheld pending further investigation.

The police said lawmen were in the area when a premises that was occupied by a man was searched about 7:00 am.

During the search, the shotgun containing four rounds of ammunition was found buried in the yard, the police said. The man was subsequently taken into custody.