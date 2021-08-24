'Horse Mouth' accused of shooting at police, charged

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A man accused of shooting at a police team along Barry Street, Kingston on Tuesday, August 17, has been charged with shooting with intent and illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

He has been identified as 28-year-old Marlon Francis, otherwise called 'Horse Mouth', of a Hanover Street address in Kingston.

It is alleged that a police team responded to a shooting incident about 3:10 am, when armed men opened gunfire at them. The police said Francis was recognised as one of the shooters; however, he escaped in the area.

Francis was subsequently taken into custody and later charged after an interview in the presence of his attorney.