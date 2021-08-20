Hospital appeals for release of surgeon as Haiti continues to deal with aftermath of earthquake

PORT AU PRINCE, Haiti (CMC) —The Bernard Mevs Hospital has called for the “unconditional” release of a leading orthopaedic surgeon, who was kidnapped by unidentified men on Wednesday as Haiti continues to count the dead and injured from the powerful earthquake that struck the impoverished Caribbean Community (Caricom) country last Saturday.

“Tired of deploring the incessant kidnapping of our colleagues from the Bernard Mevs hospital, we rise up against this untenable situation which continues to plague our society and impoverish Haitian families,” the hospital said in a statement.

It said more than 24 hours after Dr Workens Alexandre was kidnapped as he made his way to the hospital “our brother, friend and colleague …our ortho and trauma team has had a limb amputated. This paralyzes the care that we had started to give to the multiple victims of the earthquake that we have been welcoming since Saturday, August 14,” the hospital said, adding “give us Dr Alexandre unconditionally so that he can continue to help all those in need”.

Prior to the 7.2 magnitude earthquake, Haiti had been struggling with crime with many people falling victim to kidnapping and being released after a significant ransom had been paid.

The Bernard Mevs Hospital said that 45 of the 48 earthquake victims currently being treated at that hospital needed orthopaedic surgery.

The Barbados-based Caribbean Disaster Emergency Management Agency (CDEMA), which is coordinating CARICOM's response to the situation in Haiti, said in its latest bulletin that 2,189 persons had died, 12, 268 others injured and 332 missing as a result of the quake, which while not as devastating as the 2010 earthquake, which killed more than 200,000 people, flattened several buildings including churches and hotels.

“Taking into account the assessments already carried out, at least 650,000 people need emergency humanitarian assistance in the South, Grand'Anse and Nippes. This represents about 40 per cent of the population of these three departments, which is 1.6 million people,” the CDEMA said, adding that the priority items are water, tarpaulin, food, medical assistance and sanitary kits.

“Shelter assistance is an immediate need. The country is still experiencing aftershocks and can for some time, which will inevitably prevent persons from returning to their homes. Two buildings collapsed as a result of aftershocks.

“Due to infrastructural damage, there are no shelters and 'Assembly Points' are being used. Assembly Points are temporary shelters constructed using four wooden posts covered by Tarpaulin,” CDEMA added.

The Directorate of Civil Protection (DPC) said the search and rescue operations continue.

“We have nearly 600,000 people directly affected and in need of immediate humanitarian assistance,” said DPC director, Jerry Chandler.

The DPC said that following the passage of Tropical Storm Grace on Wednesday, four people have died and one other person is reported missing.

Director of the World Health Organization (PAHO), Dr Carissa Etienne, told a virtual press conference earlier this week that “relief efforts have been complicated by gang control in some areas.

“The floods and mudslides after Tropical Storm Grace made matters worse,” she said, explaining that PAHO has had “enormous difficulties” in moving supplies and staff to affected areas.

Meanwhile, the US Navy has sent the 25,000-ton amphibious warship USS Arlington from its base in Norfolk, to assist with the humanitarian aid mission.

The USS Arlington, which is loaded with trays of relief supplies, two helicopters and heavy machinery, is scheduled to arrive Friday evening in Haiti

“These are medical supplies, water, food, and products for small children like diapers and formula,” said Captain Eric Kellum, Commander of the USS Arlington.

“Once 420 sailors and around 200 marines arrive, they will work together to provide aid in Haiti: clearing rubble and reopening roads, search, rescue and evacuation of the wounded. We have a fleet surgical team on board who will be able to provide medical assistance,” said Lt Col Cory Murtaugh of the US Marine Corps.