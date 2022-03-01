'KPH in need of great help'

KINGSTON, Jamaica — As the sole beneficiary of the proceeds from the 2022 Sagicor Sigma Run, the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) could soon be getting much-needed funds to improve the services provided by its surgery and oncology departments.

Dr Lindberg Simpson, Head of Surgery at KPH stated that the 245-year-old hospital was excited about the prospect.

“We are excited to be chosen this year. Other than the surgery department, our oncology department will also benefit. The services we offer are to all Jamaicans so these funds will benefit all Jamaicans,” Simpson told reporters and editors at this week's Jamaica Observer Monday Exchange.

Acting CEO of KPH, Dr Natalie Whylie added: “The hospital is in need of great help, not just for the equipment, and so I really want to thank Sagicor for stepping up and responding to a great need. Sagicor is leading from the front and this help will allow us to provide more humane and comfortable facilities that our patients and staff deserve.”

With a target of $50 million, the Sagicor Sigma Run is opened to all, whether locally or internationally through the Sagicor Sigma Virtual Run.

This 5.5 mile run can be done anytime starting March 1 to March 31 and anywhere in Jamaica and overseas as the runner will submit their time to the Sigma Secretariat, which will be credited.

In addition to this, the charity event will be having two road-race executions – its inaugural Team 'Bubble' Run, which will take place in New Kingston on Sunday, March 13 along the old Sigma Run route, and its Invitational Run, which will be held on Sunday, March 20 along a double-loop route in New Kingston.

“This year we are still not able to return to our usual 25,000 strong participants in New Kingston, however we still wanted to give teams and groups an opportunity to run together in their own 'bubble', and that is how we conceptualised the team bubble event,” said Alysia White, Executive Director of the Sagicor Foundation.

The Team 'Bubble' Run road race event has a limited number of spots for registration at a maximum of 2,500 people. White explained that the event will have a staggered start time for groups of up to 100 participants.

“For the Team Run, we encourage corporate groups, running clubs, groups of friends and family to register, participate and make it a fun activity all while giving back to a worthy cause,” she added.

The Invitational Run event is capped at a maximum of 1,000 people and will also have staggered start times for a maximum of up to 100 people starting in each round.